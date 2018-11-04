Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases New Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG)

Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 48,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUFG. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter worth $29,483,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter worth $11,553,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter worth $5,959,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter worth $3,554,000. Finally, BB&T Corp acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter worth $1,792,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MUFG opened at $6.00 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.56.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

MUFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

