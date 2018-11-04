Financial Counselors Inc. Has $788,000 Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 15,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 54,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stralem & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Mizuho set a $94.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.84.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $69.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.27 and a fifty-two week high of $89.54.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 7.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

In related news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $3,902,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,067,762 shares in the company, valued at $239,408,146.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

