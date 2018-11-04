Financial Contrast: AMBEV S A/S (ABEV) versus Pacific Ventures Group (PACV)

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) and Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for AMBEV S A/S and Pacific Ventures Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMBEV S A/S 3 1 1 0 1.60 Pacific Ventures Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

AMBEV S A/S presently has a consensus price target of $5.83, indicating a potential upside of 30.79%. Given AMBEV S A/S’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe AMBEV S A/S is more favorable than Pacific Ventures Group.

Dividends

AMBEV S A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Pacific Ventures Group does not pay a dividend. AMBEV S A/S pays out 60.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

AMBEV S A/S has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Ventures Group has a beta of 2.52, indicating that its stock price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AMBEV S A/S and Pacific Ventures Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMBEV S A/S $15.01 billion 4.66 $2.30 billion $0.23 19.39 Pacific Ventures Group N/A N/A -$590,000.00 N/A N/A

AMBEV S A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Ventures Group.

Profitability

This table compares AMBEV S A/S and Pacific Ventures Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMBEV S A/S 22.07% 23.16% 13.71% Pacific Ventures Group N/A N/A -240.42%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.1% of AMBEV S A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Pacific Ventures Group shares are held by institutional investors. 28.5% of Pacific Ventures Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AMBEV S A/S beats Pacific Ventures Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

AMBEV S A/S Company Profile

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. The company products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. Its operates a distribution network that comprises beverage distributors, supermarkets, bars and restaurants, as well as small groceries, bakeries, snack bars and franchises, and points of sale in Brazil. The company was founded on July 8, 2005 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Pacific Ventures Group Company Profile

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and distributes alcohol-infused ice creams and ice-pops. It sells its alcohol-infused ice-pops and ice creams under the SnöBar brand name principally through wholesale distributors for resale to retail outlets. The company is also involved in the sale and lease of freezers, as well as the provision of marketing services; and wholesale and retail of fresh produce, groceries, meals, and food and other food-related products. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

