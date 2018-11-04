Financial Comparison: HomeFed (HOFD) & Santa Fe Financial (SFEF)

HomeFed (OTCMKTS:HOFD) and Santa Fe Financial (OTCMKTS:SFEF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.3% of HomeFed shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of HomeFed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 85.7% of Santa Fe Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for HomeFed and Santa Fe Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HomeFed 0 0 0 0 N/A Santa Fe Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

HomeFed has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Santa Fe Financial has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HomeFed and Santa Fe Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomeFed 6.30% 1.59% 1.24% Santa Fe Financial 2.60% -0.31% 0.37%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HomeFed and Santa Fe Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HomeFed $78.64 million 9.84 $10.93 million N/A N/A Santa Fe Financial $57.43 million 0.85 $1.49 million N/A N/A

HomeFed has higher revenue and earnings than Santa Fe Financial.

Summary

HomeFed beats Santa Fe Financial on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HomeFed

HomeFed Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in and develops residential and commercial real estate properties in California, Virginia, South Carolina, Florida, Maine, and New York. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Farming, and Corporate. The company's Real Estate segment develops residential and commercial land development projects and other unimproved land, as well as projects in various stages of development, and retail and office operating properties. This segment engages in design engineering, grading raw land, and constructing public infrastructure, such as streets, utilities, and public facilities, as well as develops individual lots for home sites or other facilities. It also holds interest in Brooklyn Renaissance Plaza, which comprises a 665 room hotel operated by Marriott; and operates an office building complex and parking space garage located in Brooklyn, New York. In addition, this segment holds interest in HomeFed Village III Master, LLC that owns and develops an approximate 450 acre community planned for 992 homes in the Otay Ranch General Plan Area of Chula Vista, California. The Farming segment operates the Rampage property, which include grape vineyard and almond orchard located in southern Madera County, California. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Santa Fe Financial

Santa Fe Financial Corporation owns and operates a hotel property in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel property consists of 543 guest rooms and luxury suites, and related facilities, including a five level underground parking garage. The company also owns and operates a 27-unit and a 2-unit multi-family apartment complex located in Los Angeles, California, as well as owns land for development located in Maui, Hawaii; and invests in marketable securities, such as corporate equities and bonds, and income producing securities. The company was formerly known as Tri Financial Corporation and changed its name to Santa Fe Financial Corporation in September 1970. The company was founded in 1967 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Santa Fe Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of The InterGroup Corporation.

