FIG Partners Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for First Merchants Co. (FRME)

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) – FIG Partners cut their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for First Merchants in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 30th. FIG Partners analyst B. Martin now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.91.

FRME has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Stephens lowered First Merchants from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. First Merchants presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

FRME opened at $41.48 on Friday. First Merchants has a 12-month low of $37.60 and a 12-month high of $50.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. First Merchants had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $106.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.90 million.

In other First Merchants news, Director Michael C. Marhenke sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $1,277,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,647.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael C. Rechin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.63, for a total value of $729,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRME. Biegel & Waller LLC purchased a new stake in First Merchants during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in First Merchants during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in First Merchants during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in First Merchants during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in First Merchants during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

