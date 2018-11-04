Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX Has $9 Million Holdings in Home Depot Inc (HD)

Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX reduced its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 2.7% of Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 819.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $227.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Sunday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.28.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $179.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $205.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $162.28 and a 12 month high of $215.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $30.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.04 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 522.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 10,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total value of $2,188,600.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,077,093.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 4,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.43, for a total transaction of $806,148.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,760,781.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

