Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $5.68 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Jeffrey now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $5.68 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.76. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FIS. ValuEngine cut Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

Shares of FIS opened at $103.65 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 1 year low of $89.31 and a 1 year high of $110.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is presently 28.96%.

In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $454,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,894. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephan A. James sold 23,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $2,606,780.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,531,517.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,129 shares of company stock valued at $4,967,533. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,665,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 39,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

