Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 457,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,188 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $49,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1,676.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,733 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wood & Company boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

Fidelity National Information Servcs stock opened at $103.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.91. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $89.31 and a fifty-two week high of $110.83.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is presently 28.96%.

In other news, Director David K. Hunt sold 17,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $1,906,542.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,658,329.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephan A. James sold 23,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $2,606,780.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,531,517.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,129 shares of company stock worth $4,967,533. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

