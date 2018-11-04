Ferrari (RACE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 5th. Analysts expect Ferrari to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.46 million. Ferrari had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 72.38%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ferrari to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $119.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.44. Ferrari has a one year low of $103.65 and a one year high of $149.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferrari has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports cars, GT cars, special series cars, limited edition supercars, limited editions series, and one-off cars; and open air roadsters and two-seater mid-rear-engined roadsters.

