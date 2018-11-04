FedEx Co. (FDX) Position Boosted by Compass Capital Management Inc.

Compass Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up 3.7% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $28,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,172,550 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,445,080,000 after purchasing an additional 134,397 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 4.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,582,932 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,040,600,000 after purchasing an additional 197,188 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in FedEx by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,577,356 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $358,156,000 after purchasing an additional 56,831 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $336,439,000 after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in FedEx by 8.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,036,861 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $249,665,000 after purchasing an additional 81,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

NYSE FDX opened at $221.66 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $207.90 and a 12 month high of $274.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.32). FedEx had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FedEx news, Director Susan Patricia Griffith acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $225.16 per share, with a total value of $225,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Edwardson sold 1,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.35, for a total value of $281,126.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,800 shares in the company, valued at $7,949,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $307.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on FedEx to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.86.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.