FedEx Co. (FDX) Position Boosted by Compass Capital Management Inc.

Compass Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up 3.7% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $28,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,172,550 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,445,080,000 after purchasing an additional 134,397 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 4.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,582,932 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,040,600,000 after purchasing an additional 197,188 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in FedEx by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,577,356 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $358,156,000 after purchasing an additional 56,831 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $336,439,000 after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in FedEx by 8.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,036,861 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $249,665,000 after purchasing an additional 81,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.
NYSE FDX opened at $221.66 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $207.90 and a 12 month high of $274.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.
In other FedEx news, Director Susan Patricia Griffith acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $225.16 per share, with a total value of $225,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Edwardson sold 1,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.35, for a total value of $281,126.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,800 shares in the company, valued at $7,949,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.
FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $307.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on FedEx to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.86.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.
