Federated National (FNHC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Federated National (NASDAQ:FNHC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Federated National to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter.

Federated National (NASDAQ:FNHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $95.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.55 million. Federated National had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 4.42%. On average, analysts expect Federated National to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FNHC opened at $21.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $272.21 million, a P/E ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 1.30. Federated National has a 52-week low of $12.84 and a 52-week high of $26.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st. Federated National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

In other Federated National news, Director Richard W. Wilcox, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $190,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FNHC. BidaskClub downgraded Federated National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Federated National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Federated National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Federated National in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Federated National presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Federated National Company Profile

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company underwrites homeowner's multi-peril, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance.

