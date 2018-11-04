FCG Advisors LLC Takes Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

FCG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8,368.1% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

FITB stock opened at $27.36 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $34.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.18.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.87%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FITB. BidaskClub downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Nomura upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.31.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

