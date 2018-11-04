Fair Isaac (FICO) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.50.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $190.07 on Friday. Fair Isaac has a 1 year low of $146.97 and a 1 year high of $241.10. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.13). Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 42.32% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Kirsner sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.74, for a total value of $2,686,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 7,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.38, for a total transaction of $1,588,212.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,620 shares of company stock worth $33,235,837 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

