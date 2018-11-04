Facebook (FB) PT Lowered to $125.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective cut by Pivotal Research from $131.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a sell rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FB. Citigroup lowered Facebook to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Facebook from $185.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Facebook from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $194.54.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $150.35 on Wednesday. Facebook has a 12-month low of $139.03 and a 12-month high of $218.62. The company has a market cap of $436.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.30. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 37.57%. The business had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.72, for a total transaction of $9,939,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total value of $38,944,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,416,282 shares of company stock worth $603,782,983 over the last ninety days. 17.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in Facebook by 186.2% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at $122,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A acquired a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Aviance Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the third quarter valued at $164,000. 60.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

