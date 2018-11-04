Facebook (FB) Price Target Lowered to $161.00 at Nomura

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target lowered by Nomura from $183.00 to $161.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Facebook from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Facebook from $206.00 to $176.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Facebook from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $194.54.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $150.35 on Wednesday. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $139.03 and a fifty-two week high of $218.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.30. Facebook had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 90,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,088,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David B. Fischer sold 2,648 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.39, for a total transaction of $392,936.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,416,282 shares of company stock valued at $603,782,983 over the last three months. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 186.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Aviance Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. 60.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

