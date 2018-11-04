F.N.B. Corp (FNB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

Several research firms recently commented on FNB. Wells Fargo & Co set a $15.00 price objective on F.N.B. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Raymond James downgraded F.N.B. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

In other F.N.B. news, Chairman Vincent J. Delie, Jr. purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $72,865.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 262,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,313.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank C. Mencini purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $26,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,140.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $217,090. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 14,789 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 178,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 88,187 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 277,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 426,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after acquiring an additional 35,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FNB opened at $12.09 on Friday. F.N.B. has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.92.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $309.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Consumer Finance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

See Also: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.