Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Stake Lowered by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 63,568 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $20,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $110,000. KHP Capital LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $149,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $1,260,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 214,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,045,311.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XOM opened at $81.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.81. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.15 and a fifty-two week high of $89.30.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $76.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.91 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.36%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $105.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.50 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Morningstar set a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.13.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

