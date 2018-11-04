Extreme Networks (EXTR) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.06-0.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $239-249 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $244.66 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $6.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $773.81 million, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Extreme Networks has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $15.55.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $239.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.36 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a positive return on equity of 43.70%. Extreme Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Cowen downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.75.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.