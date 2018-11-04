Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $260.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.15 million. Extraction Oil & Gas had a positive return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. On average, analysts expect Extraction Oil & Gas to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of XOG opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 275.00 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Extraction Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XOG shares. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, August 13th. KLR Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $13.00 price target on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Extraction Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 171,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of the DJ Basin; held approximately 183,300 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 292.7 MMBoe; and had 1,300 gross producing wells.

