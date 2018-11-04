Exterran (EXTN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $343.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.75 million. Exterran had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 1.70%. On average, analysts expect Exterran to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Exterran alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EXTN opened at $21.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.35 million, a PE ratio of 82.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.30. Exterran has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $33.69.

In other news, CEO Andrew James Way sold 34,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total value of $879,838.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXTN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exterran in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation engages in the compression, production, and processing of products and services for the oil and natural gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. Its contract operation services include personnel, equipment, tools, materials, and supplies.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.