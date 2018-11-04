Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 39.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,033 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 5,206 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPE. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,410 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on EXPE. TheStreet raised Expedia Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Expedia Group to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Expedia Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.67.

Shares of EXPE opened at $126.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Expedia Group Inc has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $139.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The online travel company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.53. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group Inc will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,500 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.48, for a total transaction of $467,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,764 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,858.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

