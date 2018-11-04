Exelixis (EXEL) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $12.09, but opened at $14.95. Exelixis shares last traded at $17.41, with a volume of 14079300 shares.

The biotechnology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $225.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.14 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 63.91% and a net margin of 49.53%. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

EXEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Exelixis in a report on Monday, September 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Exelixis in a report on Monday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Exelixis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $40.00 target price on Exelixis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

In other Exelixis news, insider Patrick J. Haley sold 2,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $49,392.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $169,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 638,128 shares of company stock worth $12,388,130. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 16.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 17.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 31.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 21.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 5.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 2.29.

Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

