Exactus (EXDI) & Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW) Head-To-Head Survey

Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) and Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

Get Exactus alerts:

This table compares Exactus and Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exactus N/A N/A -1,271.88% Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises -42.83% -127.13% -15.08%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Exactus and Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exactus 0 0 0 0 N/A Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises 1 0 0 0 1.00

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 255.15%. Given Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises is more favorable than Exactus.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Exactus and Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exactus N/A N/A -$3.86 million N/A N/A Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises $1.56 billion 0.11 -$379.82 million N/A N/A

Exactus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.7% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.9% of Exactus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Exactus has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises beats Exactus on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exactus

Exactus, Inc., a life science company, focuses on developing and commercializing point-of-care diagnostics for measuring proteolytic enzymes in the blood. The company is developing FibriLyzer device to address the shortcomings of the viscoelastometric devices and clinical tests, such as D-dimer, as well as euglobulin lysis test; and MatriLyzer, a diagnostic device to detect the recurrence of cancer. The company is based in Glen Allen, Virginia.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. Its Power segment offers boiler cleaning and material handling equipment; and supercritical, subcritical, fluidized bed, chemical recovery, industrial power, package, and waste heat boilers, as well as heat recovery steam generators. It also provides air pollution control products and related equipment, such as wet and dry flue gas desulfurization systems, catalytic and non-catalytic nitrogen oxides reduction systems, low nitrogen oxides burners and overfire air systems, fabric filter baghouses, wet and dry electrostatic precipitators, mercury control systems, and dry sorbent injection for acid gas mitigation. In addition, this segment also offers replacement parts, retrofit and upgrade projects, fuel switching and repowering projects, and training programs; and field technical, construction and maintenance, start-up and commissioning, and plant operations and maintenance services. The company's Renewable segment provides steam-generating systems; environmental and auxiliary equipment for the waste-to-energy and biomass power generation industries; and plant operations and maintenance services. Its Industrial segment offers oxidizers, solvent recovery and distillation systems, wet electrostatic precipitators, scrubbers, and heat recovery systems; and specialized industrial process systems, coating lines, and equipment. This segment also provides air-cooled (dry) cooling systems, mechanical draft wet cooling towers, and natural draft wet cooling hyperbolic towers; end-to-end aftermarket services, such as spare parts, upgrades and revamping of existing installations, and remote monitoring; and gas turbine inlet and exhaust systems, custom silencers, and filters and enclosures. The company was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Exactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.