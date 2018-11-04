Evolus (EOLS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect Evolus to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Evolus stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.48. Evolus has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $39.50.

In related news, insider Michael M. Jafar acquired 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.83 per share, for a total transaction of $266,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kristine Romine acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.83 per share, with a total value of $198,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evolus stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.06% of Evolus at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

EOLS has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 target price on Evolus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Monday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers DWP-450, an injectable 900 kilodalton botulinum toxin type A complex designed to address the needs of the facial aesthetics market. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

