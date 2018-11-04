Everest Re Group (RE) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Everest Re Group from $237.00 to $232.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. TheStreet lowered Everest Re Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Everest Re Group from $258.00 to $243.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $253.89.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Everest Re Group stock opened at $219.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.43. Everest Re Group has a 12 month low of $203.90 and a 12 month high of $264.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($16.43) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 900 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total value of $193,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,870,538.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 299.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 38.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products. The company operates through the U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance segments. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the Unites States.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.