European Equity Fund, Inc. (EEA) Position Decreased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,649 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.19% of European Equity Fund worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of European Equity Fund by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 178,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 8,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EEA opened at $8.69 on Friday. European Equity Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.33 and a 12 month high of $10.88.

There is no company description available for The European Equity Fund Inc

