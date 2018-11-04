ESCO Technologies (ESE) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens set a $67.00 price target on ESCO Technologies and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ESCO Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley set a $80.00 price target on ESCO Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.67.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Shares of ESE traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.92. 55,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. ESCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $70.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.99.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $192.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.99 million. On average, analysts predict that ESCO Technologies will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 75.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 65,607 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 17.7% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies during the second quarter worth $114,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 8.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications worldwide. The company's Filtration segment supplies filtration and fluid control products, including filter elements, manifolds, assemblies, modules, indicators, custom and standard valves, filters, regulators, actuators, and other related components; and elastomeric-based signature reduction solutions.

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.