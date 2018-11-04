Equinix (EQIX) Price Target Cut to $460.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price objective lowered by MED to $460.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $526.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Equinix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $520.00 price target on shares of Equinix and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $501.28.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $5.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $392.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,086,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74. Equinix has a 12-month low of $370.79 and a 12-month high of $495.35.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($2.92). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.75%. Equinix’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Equinix will post 18.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,316 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.38, for a total transaction of $557,168.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.65, for a total value of $863,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,125,512.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,778. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of The West lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 9.0% during the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 3,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 7.4% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 58.6% during the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 431,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

