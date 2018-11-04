equinet Reiterates “€50.00” Price Target for Fuchs Petrolub (FPE)

equinet set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €47.50 ($55.23) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €45.51 ($52.92).

FPE stock opened at €39.90 ($46.40) on Thursday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12-month low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a 12-month high of €44.80 ($52.09).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

