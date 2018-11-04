Epizyme (EPZM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:EPZM opened at $7.89 on Friday. Epizyme has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40.

In related news, Director David M. Mott purchased 416,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $3,750,003.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,792. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Epizyme stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.32% of Epizyme worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 74.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPZM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Epizyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Monday, September 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Epizyme and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial in elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function,; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer.

