Epizyme (EPZM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.61

Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.61 and last traded at $7.88, with a volume of 37886 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.42.

EPZM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cann reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Epizyme in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Monday, September 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Epizyme to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $18.00 price objective on Epizyme and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Epizyme presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.07. On average, research analysts expect that Epizyme Inc will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David M. Mott purchased 416,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,750,003.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,792. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPZM. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Epizyme in the first quarter worth about $187,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 45.5% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Epizyme in the first quarter worth about $273,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Epizyme in the second quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Epizyme in the second quarter worth about $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial in elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function,; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer.

