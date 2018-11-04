Enphase Energy (ENPH) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. B. Riley set a $8.00 price objective on Enphase Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.21.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $5.15. 3,441,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,184. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $7.60. The company has a market cap of $498.77 million, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 0.48.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,677 shares in the company, valued at $466,903.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Eric Branderiz bought 19,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $99,996.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,996.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 13.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 656.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,543,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,305,000 after buying an additional 4,809,849 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 11.6% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,519,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,070,000 after buying an additional 366,033 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 379.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,026,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after buying an additional 812,493 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 484.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 918,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after buying an additional 760,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 21.4% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 425,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.27% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells microinverter systems for residential and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's semiconductor-based microinverter system converts direct current (DC) electricity to alternating current (AC) electricity at the individual solar module level.

