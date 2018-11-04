EnLink Midstream Partners (ENLK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

EnLink Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENLK) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter.

ENLK stock opened at $14.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 54.37 and a beta of 2.13. EnLink Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 26th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.63%. EnLink Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 5,200.00%.

ENLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded EnLink Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of EnLink Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnLink Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 target price on EnLink Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on EnLink Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.79.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 91,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,695,283.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alaina K. Brooks sold 55,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $981,675.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,437.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream Partners

EnLink Midstream Partners, LP, through its subsidiary, EnLink Midstream Operating, LP, provides midstream energy services. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate segments. The company provides gathering, transmission, processing, fractionation, storage, condensate stabilization, brine, and marketing services to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), crude oil, and condensate.

