Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $4.23 Million Position in Insperity Inc (NSP)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 7.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Insperity were worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Insperity by 3.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its holdings in Insperity by 5.8% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 9,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Insperity by 5.9% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Insperity by 53.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Insperity by 1.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NSP opened at $111.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21. Insperity Inc has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $121.15. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.90.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.14. Insperity had a return on equity of 123.25% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $925.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Insperity Inc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total transaction of $4,604,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,510,191.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas S. Sharp sold 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $210,738.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,185.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,192 shares of company stock worth $18,290,208. 9.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on Insperity from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. First Analysis reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Insperity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insperity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.80.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management and training, and development services.

