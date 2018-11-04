Energi Price Hits $1.00 (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Energi has a market cap of $9.54 million and approximately $10,295.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00015689 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Energi has traded 46.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007325 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003823 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00014968 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00152203 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00263124 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $651.09 or 0.10223886 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012093 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Energi

Energi’s launch date was April 25th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 9,548,607 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Energi

Energi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

