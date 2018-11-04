Empire Resorts (NYNY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Empire Resorts (NASDAQ:NYNY) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

NASDAQ:NYNY opened at $6.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Empire Resorts has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $30.98.

Get Empire Resorts alerts:

Empire Resorts (NASDAQ:NYNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.14 million during the quarter. Empire Resorts had a negative return on equity of 32.25% and a negative net margin of 69.68%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Empire Resorts stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Empire Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:NYNY) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,384 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.86% of Empire Resorts worth $5,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Empire Resorts Company Profile

Empire Resorts, Inc engages in hospitality and gaming businesses in New York. The company owns and operates Monticello Casino and Raceway, a video gaming machine (VGM) and harness horseracing facility in Monticello that operates 1,110 VGMs, including 1,070 video lottery terminals and 40 electronic table game positions, as well as Resorts World Catskills, a casino resort located in Sullivan County, New York.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.