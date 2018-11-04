Emerson Electric (EMR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Emerson Electric has set its FY18 guidance at $3.30-3.40 EPS.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Emerson Electric to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE EMR opened at $69.62 on Friday. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $57.47 and a fifty-two week high of $79.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In other Emerson Electric news, President Edward L. Monser sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $4,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 176,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,429,899.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Steven J. Pelch sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $475,804.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,409 shares of company stock valued at $7,317,004. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MED raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 price target on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.67.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

