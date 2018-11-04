Emerald Advisers Inc. PA Buys 485 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NVDA)

Emerald Advisers Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,122 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Kwmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 561.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.21.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $214.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $176.01 and a 52-week high of $292.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 54.18% and a net margin of 36.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 11,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.31, for a total value of $3,082,804.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,222,431.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 90,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.35, for a total value of $26,281,949.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,240,689.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,707 shares of company stock worth $32,347,973. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

