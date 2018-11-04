Emerald Advisers Inc. PA Buys 14,080 Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO)

Emerald Advisers Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,080 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA owned about 0.08% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 37,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 101,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 114,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 30,740 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 445,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 33,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Round Table Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 162.1% in the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 339,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 209,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $13.00 price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. BidaskClub cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

In related news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim sold 49,060 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total value of $263,452.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,357,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,660,064.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

INO stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $6.30.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.27. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.53% and a negative net margin of 252.95%. The company had revenue of $24.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

