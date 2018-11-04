Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,025 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ellie Mae were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meritage Group LP increased its position in shares of Ellie Mae by 27.4% during the second quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,116,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,938,000 after acquiring an additional 240,016 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Ellie Mae by 5.0% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 314,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,651,000 after acquiring an additional 14,909 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Ellie Mae by 2.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,687,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ellie Mae by 7.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,633,000 after acquiring an additional 12,503 shares during the period. Finally, RGM Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ellie Mae by 1,751.5% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 231,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,040,000 after acquiring an additional 219,008 shares during the period.

Get Ellie Mae alerts:

Shares of ELLI stock opened at $68.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.43, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.29. Ellie Mae Inc has a 12 month low of $61.51 and a 12 month high of $116.90.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Ellie Mae from $125.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Ellie Mae from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 price objective on Ellie Mae and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ellie Mae to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Ellie Mae in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.36.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Corr sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total transaction of $49,399.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,572 shares in the company, valued at $9,189,803.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Popi Heron sold 731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $47,390.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,278.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,995 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,212. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Ellie Mae Profile

Ellie Mae, Inc provides cloud-based platform for the mortgage finance industry in the United States. The company provides Encompass, a proprietary software solution that combines lead management; loan origination and processing; underwriting; preparation of mortgage applications, disclosure agreements, and closing documents; loan funding and closing; compliance with regulatory and investor requirements; and enterprise management.

Featured Article: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ellie Mae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellie Mae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.