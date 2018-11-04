Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.36.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $100.00 price target on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $84.00 price target on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 price target on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock traded down $1.11 on Friday, hitting $106.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,571,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,681,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.40. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $73.69 and a one year high of $116.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 52.57%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Eli & Co Lilly sold 4,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $64,929.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,934,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,376,183.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total value of $19,919,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,735,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,333,162,378.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,380,271 shares of company stock valued at $143,763,002 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 155,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 186.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 15,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.