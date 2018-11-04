Electronic Arts (EA) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target cut by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the game software company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.97% from the company’s previous close.

EA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Barclays set a $132.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.68.

Shares of EA traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,319,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,011,084. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $89.12 and a 52 week high of $151.26. The stock has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.96.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The game software company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.46. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $128,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $1,365,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,686,989.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,628,780 over the last quarter. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 159.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 763 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 389.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 832 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

