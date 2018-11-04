Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Elanco Animal Health to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $37.61.

Several brokerages recently commented on ELAN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius acquired 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 22,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $528,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 33,000 shares of company stock worth $792,000.

About Elanco Animal Health

There is no company description available for Elanco Animal Health Inc

