Edgeless 1-Day Volume Tops $119,932.00 (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $14.70 million and approximately $119,932.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeless token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00002336 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Liqui, Livecoin and Upbit. During the last week, Edgeless has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015415 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00150493 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00256465 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $663.17 or 0.10304258 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012212 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Edgeless Token Profile

Edgeless’ launch date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,818,696 tokens. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official message board is medium.com/edgeless

Edgeless Token Trading

Edgeless can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Liqui, Upbit, Bittrex, HitBTC, ABCC and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

