eBay (EBAY) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Wednesday. They currently have a neutral rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EBAY. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on eBay from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on eBay from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp restated an overweight rating and set a $43.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark cut their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut eBay from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.97.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $29.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. eBay has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $46.99.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The e-commerce company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. eBay had a positive return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that eBay will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 25,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $857,907.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,876 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,945.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 4,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $163,814.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,628.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,994 shares of company stock valued at $3,571,245 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in eBay in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the second quarter valued at $107,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in eBay in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in eBay in the third quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in eBay by 567.5% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

