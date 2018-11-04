DZ Bank Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Beiersdorf (BEI)

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a research report released on Wednesday.

BEI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Commerzbank set a €97.00 ($112.79) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €101.00 ($117.44) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €97.00 ($112.79) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €96.68 ($112.42).

Shares of ETR:BEI opened at €91.76 ($106.70) on Wednesday. Beiersdorf has a 12-month low of €85.12 ($98.98) and a 12-month high of €102.00 ($118.60).

Beiersdorf Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in the area of skin and body care; and technical adhesive tapes in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia.

