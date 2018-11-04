DZ Bank Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Beiersdorf (BEI)

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a research report released on Wednesday.

BEI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Commerzbank set a €97.00 ($112.79) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €101.00 ($117.44) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €97.00 ($112.79) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €96.68 ($112.42).

Shares of ETR:BEI opened at €91.76 ($106.70) on Wednesday. Beiersdorf has a 12-month low of €85.12 ($98.98) and a 12-month high of €102.00 ($118.60).

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in the area of skin and body care; and technical adhesive tapes in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia.

