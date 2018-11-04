Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on November 21st

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 5th.

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years.

DHF stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $3.49.

