DowDuPont (DWDP) PT Lowered to $65.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) had its price target lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Friday. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DWDP. ValuEngine lowered shares of DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of DowDuPont from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DowDuPont from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors set a $90.00 price objective on shares of DowDuPont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of DowDuPont from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. DowDuPont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.39.

Shares of NYSE DWDP traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.73. 14,896,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,880,170. The firm has a market cap of $134.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. DowDuPont has a twelve month low of $51.32 and a twelve month high of $77.08.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. DowDuPont had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DowDuPont will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DowDuPont news, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 100,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $7,120,633.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward D. Breen acquired 29,580 shares of DowDuPont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,903.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of DowDuPont by 6.0% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 298,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,675,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in shares of DowDuPont by 6.1% during the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 20,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of DowDuPont by 10.4% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of DowDuPont by 13.4% during the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of DowDuPont by 6.5% during the second quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 27,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

