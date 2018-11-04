Dirtt Environmental Solutions (DRT) Upgraded to Buy by Beacon Securities

Beacon Securities upgraded shares of Dirtt Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Dirtt Environmental Solutions’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities upped their price target on shares of Dirtt Environmental Solutions from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Laurentian raised shares of Dirtt Environmental Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dirtt Environmental Solutions from C$8.00 to C$8.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday.

TSE:DRT opened at C$7.00 on Wednesday. Dirtt Environmental Solutions has a 1 year low of C$4.39 and a 1 year high of C$7.16.

Dirtt Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$80.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$82.29 million.

In related news, insider Geoffrey William Gosling sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.55, for a total value of C$458,500.00. Also, Director Wayne Boulais bought 7,500 shares of Dirtt Environmental Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,725.00. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 25,300 shares of company stock worth $151,751 and sold 611,503 shares worth $3,936,304.

About Dirtt Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs customized prefabricated interiors. The company combines its proprietary 3D design, configuration, and manufacturing software with integrated in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions and its distribution partner network.

