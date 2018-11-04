DIMCOIN (DIM) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $61,393.00

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 4th. DIMCOIN has a market capitalization of $4.64 million and approximately $61,393.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIMCOIN token can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges including Iquant, Cryptopia, Exrates and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, DIMCOIN has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015360 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00150690 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00257856 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $655.45 or 0.10124343 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012201 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About DIMCOIN

DIMCOIN was first traded on June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,483,276 tokens. The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DIMCOIN is www.dimcoin.io . The official message board for DIMCOIN is forum.dim.foundation

Buying and Selling DIMCOIN

DIMCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, Iquant, Exrates and Coinbe. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIMCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIMCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

